France's Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated

Most European governments have shied away from mandating vaccinations. But after tens of thousands of people died in French nursing homes with the virus, Macron said vaccination is essential for all health care workers, nursing home workers, and workers or volunteers who care for the elderly or ailing at home. Those who don't get vaccinated by Sept. 15 will face potential sanctions or fines, he said.

Italy made the coronavirus vaccinations obligatory for health care workers and pharmacists, and those who opt out risk suspension from their jobs or a salary cut. In Denmark, restaurants and public events require a digital pass showing that the holder has been fully vaccinated or has a recent negative test. Some German states require the same for restaurants, though suggestions of making vaccine shots obligatory have prompted widespread unease.

In France, vaccines are widely available for anyone 12 and over. But interested ebbed in recent weeks because of vaccine hesitancy, a sense that the virus is no longer a threat, and because some people decided to put off their shots until after summer vacation. Demand started rising again over the weekend as people braced for Macron's announcements.

Macron also announced that France will start charging money for some virus tests, which up to now have been free for everyone.

Meanwhile, French restaurants and bars are thriving again, the Tour de France cycling race is drawing tightly packed crowds across the country, and Hollywood stars are posing arm-in-arm and mask-free on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. Cheek kisses are making a comeback.

As the La Bellevilloise nightclub reopened Friday in eastern Paris, the owner braced for the possibility that the party could be short-lived. But clubgoers were exhilarated at rediscovering the dance scene.

Parisian Laurent Queige called it “a liberation, an immense happiness.” Clubgoer Sophie Anne Descoubès said she was impressed by how carefully the club checked her QR code showing she’d been either fully vaccinated or freshly tested, saying, “I don’t have any apprehension, just a great joy and the desire to stomp.”

France’s virus infections started rising again two weeks ago, and health service SOS Medecins has registered a slight rise in demand for emergency virus treatment. The number of people in French hospitals and intensive care units has been declining for weeks, but doctors predict it too will rise when the increase in delta variant infections hits vulnerable populations, as it has already in Britain, Russia and Spain.

Meanwhile, Macron also met with car industry figures Monday as he tries to combine his virus warnings with a message of hope for one of the world’s biggest economies. New infections are threatening France’s all-important tourism industry and Macron’s ambitious economic recovery plan — just nine months before France's next presidential election in which he is expected to run.

___

Nicole Winfield in Rome, Frank Jordans in Berlin, and Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

A waiter wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus serves customers at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Monday, July 12, 2021. France's President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech Monday evening, the kind of solemn speech he's given at each turning point in France's virus epidemic. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

France's President Emmanuel Macron, meets French carmakers at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech Monday evening, the kind of solemn speech he's given at each turning point in France's virus epidemic.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

France's President Emmanuel Macron, meets French carmakers at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, July 12, 2021. President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech Monday evening, the kind of solemn speech he's given at each turning point in France's virus epidemic.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A man wearing a face masks to protect against coronavirus crosses the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Monday, July 12, 2021. France's President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech Monday evening, the kind of solemn speech he's given at each turning point in France's virus epidemic. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A medical technician administers nasal swabs at a mobile testing site in Paris, Monday, July 12, 2021. France's President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech Monday evening, the kind of solemn speech he's given at each turning point in France's virus epidemic.(AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A medical technician administers nasal swabs at a mobile testing site in Paris, Monday, July 12, 2021. France's President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a top-level virus security meeting Monday morning and then giving a televised speech Monday evening, the kind of solemn speech he's given at each turning point in France's virus epidemic.(AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

People wait after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in a vaccination center of Lyon, central France, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said the epidemic is gaining ground again in France due to the delta variant, after several months of decrease. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani