France's Macron appoints new government for 2nd term

The Cabinet appointments were announced by Macron’s office in a statement read aloud by an aide on the stairs of the presidential Elysee Palace, in keeping with tradition.

Black French scholar Pap Ndiaye, an expert on U.S. minority rights movements, was named France's new education minister. Ndiaye was previously in charge of France’s state-run immigration museum.

In an Associated Press interview last year, Ndiaye said France has to fight racial justice by confronting its often-violent colonial past, noting that "the French are highly reluctant to look at the dark dimensions of their own history."

Colonna replaces Jean-Yves Le Drian, Macron’s foreign minister throughout his first term. She is the first woman to head the Quai d’Orsay, the plush headquarters of French diplomacy on the banks of the Seine River, since Michèle Alliot-Marie’s short stint as foreign minister ended in February 2011.

The new government also has a new spokesperson, Olivia Grégoire. The former junior minister replaces Gabriel Attal and will be one of the administration’s most visible members.

The core cabinet of Borne and 17 ministers is evenly split between men and women. One of the new additions, Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, is also minister of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics, a new title ahead of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Caption FILE - Italian Premier Matteo Renzi, right, flanked by French Ambassador Catherine Colonna talks to journalists on the occasion of his visit at the French Embassy in Rome, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015. Catherine Colonna, a career diplomat and, most recently, France's ambassador to Britain, takes over the foreign affairs portfolio as France is deeply engaged in international efforts to support Ukraine against Russia's invasion and isolate the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption FILE - Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo inside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Pap Ndiaye, was named Friday May 20, 2022 education minister. Ndiaye was previously in charge of France's state-run immigration museum. In an Associated Press interview last year, Ndiaye said France has to fight racial justice by confronting its often-violent colonial past, noting that "the French are highly reluctant to look at the dark dimensions of their own history." (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori

Caption FILE - Pap Ndiaye, a Black French scholar and expert on the U.S. civil rights movement poses for a photo outside France's National Museum of the History of Immigration, in Paris, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) Credit: Francois Mori