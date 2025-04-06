France's far-right supporters rally in Paris against Le Pen's conviction

Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen are gathering in Paris on Sunday to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office
People attend at the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen, in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People attend at the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen, in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Nation & World
25 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — Supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen were gathering in Paris on Sunday to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office.

Le Pen, who is appealing the verdict, has vowed "not to let the presidency be stolen."

A rival leftist demonstration was assembling at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn” by Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party.

Despite the court ruling last Monday, polls are showing RN holding strong, even with Le Pen's protegee Jordan Bardella as a candidate in a 2027 presidential matchup.

Gabriel Attal’s centrist Renaissance party held its own event in Saint-Denis, warning of an “existential threat to the rule of law.”

The ruling has reverberated beyond France, sending ripples through far-right circles across Europe and beyond after some parties, including Le Pen's, have gained ground in recent years.

A woman holds a poster reading "in the name of the people - Marine president" during the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People attend at the French far-right party national rally near the parliament in support of Marine Le Pen in Paris, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather during a leftist demonstration at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn" by Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party, while supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen were gathering to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office, Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather during a leftist demonstration at Place de la République, denouncing what organizers called a "Trumpist turn" by Le Pen's National Rally (RN) party, while supporters of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen were gathering to protest her conviction for embezzlement and a five-year ban on running for office, Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Paris. Poster reads: Trump, Putin, go away". (AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 19, mostly women and children
2
The NBA's playoff chase enters its final days. Here's a look at what's...
3
1 killed in Russian attack on Kyiv as death toll from earlier missile...
4
No state has ended personal income taxes since 1980, but Mississippi...
5
What to know about the severe storms and flash flooding hitting parts...