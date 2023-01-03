France's César movie awards take stand against sexual crimes

The board that oversees the Césars has in recent months been considering possible rules to cover potential nominees who are suspected of crimes. That work continues. The board in November also removed actor Sofiane Bennacer from possible consideration for a newcomers' award this year after French media reported that he is under investigation for alleged rapes.

In the meantime, the board has laid out regulations for this year's ceremony, announcing this week that “out of respect for the victims” it has “decided to not shine a light on people accused by judicial authorities of violent acts.”

Potential nominees won't be invited to this year's awards ceremony if they're under investigation for violence punishable with a prison sentence, notably sexual or sexist violence, the board said.

The same will also apply to people already convicted of such acts, the board said.

Other people would also not be allowed to speak on their behalf if they win an award, it said.