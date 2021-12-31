France urges green habits with new car ads, bans on plastic

Magazines and other publications will also need to be shipped without plastic wrapping, and fast-food restaurants will no longer be allowed to offer free plastic toys to children.

The coming year will also see car advertisements in France required to include a message encouraging people to consider greener transportation.

Starting from March, they will have to mention one of three messages: “For short trips, prefer walking or cycling,” “Think about carpooling” or "On a daily basis, take public transport."

According to a decree published this week, the new regulation will apply to ads on television, radio, newspapers, billboards and online.

Advertisers who do not comply will face a fine of up to 50,000 euros ($56,652) per run.

Similar mandatory messages have already been part of advertisements for processed foods since 2007 in the country, like “For your health, avoid eating too fatty, too sweet, too salty.”

The transport sector in France is responsible for about 31% of greenhouse gas emissions, half being generated by private cars.

Also in 2022, French phone operators and internet providers will be requested to communicate to their customers an estimate of greenhouse gas emissions generated by their activity online and usage of mobile phones.

The move is meant to raise greater public awareness of the environmental impact of digital technology. Emissions are notably generated by data centers, which create data clouds at the cost of great energy consumption.

A Senate report last year found that the sector accounted for 2% of greenhouse gases in 2019 in France.

