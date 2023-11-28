France to ban smoking on beaches as it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year

France's government plans to ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 43 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday.

Tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France, Minister of Health and Prevention Aurélien Rousseau said on BFM television. The government will introduce legislation at the start of next year to enlarge the scope of places where fines can be levied for smoking, he said.

“Beaches, parks, around schools -– lots of places had started these experiments and now, it’s true, we’re heading to a general rule to show our determination,” he said.

Legislators also intend to outlaw single-use disposable e-cigarettes, with an initial vote on a draft law to ban them expected in the National Assembly next month.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Israel says 12 more hostages have been freed by Hamas and have arrived...
2
Pope cancels trip to Dubai for UN climate conference on doctors' orders...
3
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents...
4
Live updates | Israel and Hamas extend truce, agree to free more...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street wavers following strong consumer...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top