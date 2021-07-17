France: Thousands protest against vaccination, COVID passes

The measures have prompted record numbers of people to sign up for vaccinations in recent days — but have also prompted anger among some groups.

Meanwhile, the French government announced tightened border controls starting Sunday, but also said it would allow in travelers from anywhere in the world who have been fully vaccinated. That includes people who received AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine, and not just AstraZeneca vaccines made in Europe.

The move to start accepting visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca's vaccine made by India's Serum Institute came after a global outcry over the fact that the European Union's COVID-19 certificate only recognizes AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe.

Several other EU countries already recognize the Indian version, which is used in the U.K. and around Africa. The varied rules from each country have further complicated this summer's travel season.

France still doesn't recognize the COVID-19 vaccines made in China or Russia, only the ones authorized by the EU drug regulator: those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Starting Sunday, France will also start requiring anyone who isn't vaccinated arriving from Britain, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece or Cyprus to present a negative test less than 24 hours old to cross French borders.

The government also added Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique to France’s “red list” of countries with high virus risk, according to Saturday’s statement. However, France now will grant entry to travelers from any red list countries if they are fully vaccinated.

Elaine Ganley in Montpellier contributed.

Anti-vaccine protesters march with a banner that reads my health belongs to me during a rally in Paris, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Tens of thousands of people protested across France on Saturday against the government's latest measures to curb rising COVID-19 infections and drive up vaccinations in the country. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

