France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

That’s even after Macron told Biden he had decided to send his country’s ambassador — recalled to Paris in an unprecedented move at the height of the spat — back to Washington.

Seeking rapprochement with America’s oldest ally appears not to come easily to the Biden administration, which has stopped short of apologizing for excluding France from its Indo-Pacific arrangement with Britain and Australia and seems intent on powering through the trouble.

While Le Drian lingered on the hurt and damage done to the relationship, the State Department's account of the meeting gave it nary a mention. Nor did it mention "trust."

The two men “spoke about plans for in-depth bilateral consultations on issues of strategic importance," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement. "They discussed the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which the United States welcomes, and the need for close cooperation with France and other European allies and partners active in the region.”