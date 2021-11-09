France steps up virus booster campaign as infections rise

Stressing that most of those hospitalized in France with the virus are unvaccinated, Macron also appealed to the 6 million other unvaccinated French people to “get vaccinated. Protect yourself.”

Nearly 75% of the French population is fully vaccinated, including 88% of adults. That is among the higher rates in Europe, but vaccinations have hit a plateau in recent weeks.

Macron also laid out ways that his government is trying to boost the economy.

The speech came as virus cases are going up again in many European countries and some hospitals are coming under renewed strain, as vaccination efforts slow and winter approaches.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption A man watches France's President Emmanuel Macron gives an address on television, Tuesday, Nov.9, 2021, in a bar in Bayonne, southwestern France. Macron issued a mass appeal Tuesday for people to get booster shots to fight rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Caption People listen as France's President Emmanuel Macron gives an address on television, Tuesday, Nov.9, 2021, in a bar in Bayonne, southwestern France. Macron issued a mass appeal Tuesday for people to get booster shots to fight rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe. ((AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Caption People speak to each other as French President Emmanuel Macron gives a TV address to the nation on French TV at a bar, in Lille northern France, Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021. Macron issued a mass appeal Tuesday for people to get booster shots to fight rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Caption A man watches as France's President Emmanuel Macron gives an address on television, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in a bar in Bayonne, southwestern France. Macron issued a mass appeal Tuesday for people to get booster shots to fight rising virus infections that are raising concerns across Europe. ( (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme