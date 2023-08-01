France planning an evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup in its former colony

PARIS (AP) — The French Foreign Ministry says France is planning an imminent evacuation of people seeking to leave Niger after the coup last week in the former French colony.
In a brief statement to The Associated Press, the ministry said Tuesday “an evacuation is being prepared” and that it “will happen rapidly.”
The ministry in Paris gave no other immediate details.
In Other News
1
Niger crisis deepens as France plans evacuation and coup leaders get...
2
As the pope heads to Portugal, he's laying the groundwork for the...
3
Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed after boost from Wall...
4
Aung San Suu Kyi has some of her prison sentences reduced by Myanmar's...
5
Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow, hitting a tower for...