France hits staggering new case record, Europe's highest

The surge has prompted authorities to allow health care workers who are infected with the coronavirus to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate, to ease staff shortages at medical facilities.
Meanwhile parliament is debating a bill that would deny unvaccinated people access to restaurants, regional trains and planes and many other public places. Health officials say it's needed to save lives and protect hospitals. French President Emmanuel Macron heightened tensions with an explosive remark that prompted widespread criticism and was seen as a campaign ploy.
The vaccine push has also prompted tensions in France's overseas territories. Dozens of anti-vaccination protesters in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe attacked a hospital director and other medical staff following recent violent demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions and long-running grievances.
Caption
A Parisian woman gets a nasal swap at a mobile COVID-19 testing site, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. France is allowing health workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate, an extraordinary stop-gap measure aimed at alleviating staff shortages at hospitals and other medical facilities caused by an unprecedented explosion in infections. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Credit: Francois Mori
Caption
A Parisian woman gets a nasal swap at a mobile COVID-19 testing site, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. France is allowing health workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate, an extraordinary stop-gap measure aimed at alleviating staff shortages at hospitals and other medical facilities caused by an unprecedented explosion in infections. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Credit: Francois Mori
Credit: Francois Mori
Caption
People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. France is allowing health workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate, an extraordinary stop-gap measure aimed at alleviating staff shortages at hospitals and other medical facilities caused by an unprecedented explosion in infections. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Credit: Michel Euler
Caption
People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk along the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. France is allowing health workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate, an extraordinary stop-gap measure aimed at alleviating staff shortages at hospitals and other medical facilities caused by an unprecedented explosion in infections. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Credit: Michel Euler
Credit: Michel Euler
Caption
US tourist Lina Kozenko gets a nasal swap at a mobile COVID-19 testing site, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Kozenko and her partner Vitaly Prokopchuk have to do a COVID-19 test to fly back to Sacramento, California after spending new year's eve holidays in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Credit: Francois Mori
Caption
US tourist Lina Kozenko gets a nasal swap at a mobile COVID-19 testing site, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Kozenko and her partner Vitaly Prokopchuk have to do a COVID-19 test to fly back to Sacramento, California after spending new year's eve holidays in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Credit: Francois Mori
Credit: Francois Mori
Caption
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a press conference on France assuming EU presidency, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and shrill protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Credit: Ludovic Marin
Caption
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he delivers a speech during a press conference on France assuming EU presidency, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Paris. President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and shrill protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Credit: Ludovic Marin
Credit: Ludovic Marin