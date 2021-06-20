France elects regional leaders, preps for presidential vote

Polls suggest that Le Pen’s National Rally party may win control of one or more regions, which would be a big boost for her decade-long effort to legitimize a party long seen as an anti-democratic, anti-Semitic pariah. A major question for the runoff is whether French voters will band together to keep the party out of power as they have in the past.

Traditional conservative party The Republicans looks set to keep control of several of the seven regions it currently runs, including the all-important Paris area.

Among the strongest National Rally candidates is Thierry Mariani, running to lead the region that includes Provence, the French Riviera and part of the Alps. Mariani has said he wants more police and no more public funding for groups promoting individual communities, which many see as targeting Muslim associations or LGBTQ movements.

The National Rally has racked up political victories in local elections in recent years, and has made security a top issue in this campaign. Its candidates have rallied around police unions who say they’re facing spiking violence, and called for tougher prison sentences and a moratorium on immigration — even though these fall within the powers of the state and not the regional councils.

France’s Greens party, which surged in recent elections, is hoping to gain new influence in the regional vote, while the Socialist Party may further lose ground.

Prospects look shaky for Macron’s centrist Republic on the Move party, which is just four years old and so didn’t exist the last time voters chose regional leaders in 2015. It’s facing disillusionment with Macron’s policies, including from rural voters who supported the yellow vest uprising against perceived economic injustice.

The regional elections were delayed as the virus surged.

As infections have ebbed and vaccinations spread, the government recently reopened long-shuttered restaurants, shops and travel possibilities. The prime minister scrapped an unpopular and unusually long-lasting curfew starting Sunday.

Voters Sunday will also be choosing people to run France’s more than 100 “departements,” another layer of the country’s territorial governance system.

A man walks past posters advertising the upcoming regional election in Saint Jean de Luz southwestern France, Friday, June 18, 2021. Regional election will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Electoral campaign boards are set up for the upcoming European elections in Valsonne, central France, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Regional election will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. The elections had already been postponed from March due to the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Far-right leader Marine le Pen, right, and local candidate Thierry Mariani, left, take a break at a cafe terrace as she campaigns in Six-Fours-les-Plages, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Far-right leader Marine le Pen, right, and local candidate Thierry Mariani attend a press conference in Toulon, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A man looks at posters advertising the upcoming regional election in Saint Jean de Luz southwestern France, Friday, June 18, 2021. Regional election will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Far-right leader Marine le Pen smiles during a press conference in Toulon, southern France, Thursday, June 17, 2021. Although the winner of Sundays June 20 and 27 in the regional elections will only deal with local issues, Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National (National Rally) party could for the first time capture one of France's 13 regions. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

A man looks at posters advertising the upcoming regional election in Bidarray, southwestern France, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Regional elections will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Electoral campaign boards are set up for the upcoming European elections in Saint-Clement-sur-Valsonne, central France, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Regional elections will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. The elections had already been postponed from March due to the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Electoral campaign boards are set up for the upcoming European elections in Saint-Clement-sur-Valsonne, central France, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Regional elections will take place on June 20 and 27 throughout France. The elections had already been postponed from March due to the COVID-19. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Police officers stop and search a motorbike rider and his passenger who did not wear any helmets, in the Paris suburb of Villiers-le-Bel, Tuesday, June, 15, 2021. In the run-up to France's presidential elections in 2022, crime and policing are again becoming hot-button issues. Some political opponents of President Emmanuel Macron argue that France is becoming an increasingly violent country. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly