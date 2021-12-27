France detains suspect in Syria chemical weapons probe

The dual French-Syrian national was arrested in the south of France while vacationing with his family and is being held on preliminary charges of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, a French judicial official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe covered by legal confidentiality rules.

International investigators have blamed Syrian government forces for using toxic gas and nerve agents in the country's decade-long civil war. In April, member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog suspended Syria's voting rights at the organization as a punishment for the repeated use of toxic gas by Damascus.