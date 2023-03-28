France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests

Union leaders and political foes of President Emmanuel Macron blame his government for protest violence that has flared in recent weeks, saying his pension reforms are sparking it. Critics also allege that police officers are using excessive force against protesters. A police oversight body is investigating multiple claims of wrongdoing by officers.

The new wave of strikes and protests was the 10th time since January that unions have called on workers to walk out and for demonstrators to flood the streets against Macron's push to move back France's legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

Unable to get a majority in parliament's lower house for the unpopular reforms, Macron rammed them through using a special constitutional power, further inflaming protesters' anger.

