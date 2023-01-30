France braces for major transport woes from pension strikes

Severe disruptions also are expected on France's flagship network of high-speed trains serving cities and major towns, including the Lyria service that links France and Switzerland, the SNCF said.

But it said high-speed Eurostar links with Britain and the Thalys services between France, Belgium and the Netherlands should run largely as normal.

Raising the pension age is one part of a broad bill that is the flagship measure of President Emmanuel Macron’s second term. The bill is meeting widespread popular resistance — more than 1 million people marched in protests against it earlier this month.

Lawmaker Manuel Bompard, whose France Unbowed party is leading the parliamentary push against Macron's plans, called for “the biggest possible” turnout Tuesday in strikes and protests.

The government says its proposals are necessary to keep the pension system solvent as France’s life expectancy has grown and birth rates have declined.

Unions and left-wing parties want big companies or wealthier households to pitch in more to balance the pension budget instead.

The bill was going to a parliamentary commission Monday ahead of full debate in the National Assembly on Feb. 6. Opponents have submitted 7,000 proposed amendments that will further complicate the bill's legislative passage.