Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason

By DAVID BAUDER and RANDALL CHASE, Associated Press
The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News has announced a delay in the start of the trial until Tuesday, giving no reason in announcing the recess

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.

Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis' decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.

Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.

The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.

