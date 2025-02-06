Fox enjoys successful debut with Spurs as Wembanyama's point guard in win over Hawks

De’Aaron Fox had a quick description of his first game as the point guard for 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs De'Aaron Fox (4) moves on court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
Feb 6, 2025
X

ATLANTA (AP) — De'Aaron Fox had a quick description of his first game as the point guard for 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama.

“He is different,” Fox said. “He is special. Just the type of defensive attention he receives allows you to do things you don't normally do.”

It was a winning combination in Fox's debut with the San Antonio Spurs.

Fox scored 24 points and matched his season high with 13 assists and Wembanyama's go-ahead free throw with 2.4 seconds remaining gave the Spurs a 126-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.

Fox was acquired by San Antonio from Sacramento in a three-team trade Sunday.

Just as acting Spurs coach Mitch Johnson predicted before the game, Fox fit in quickly with his new team.

“A player of his caliber and experience has been around the league,” said Johnson of Fox, in his seventh season. “... I don't see any issue with him getting up to speed.”

Fox looked at home from the opening tip. He attempted the Spurs' first shot and had 18 points by halftime.

“He just bring s a lot to the table for us,” Wembanyama said.

“Our goals for the season are even more attainable. We get to use all our strengths and we just added a big strength.”

Wembanyama, the reigning NBA rookie of the year who will make his All-Star Game debut this month, also had 24 points. He intentionally missed the second free throw at the end of the game denying Atlanta the opportunity for an inbounds play. Trae Young missed a long last-second 3-point attempt.

Fox added five rebounds and three steals.

“When I came in everybody told me to be myself and not to come in and try to fit in,” Fox said, adding he was impressed by his new teammates. “That's why I think this group can be special.”

San Antonio Spurs De'Aaron Fox (4) reacts to play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

