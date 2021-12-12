Fox anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Wallace generally co-existed with Fox's opinion side and infrequently took them on publicly, although in 2017 he said it was "bad form" when opinion hosts bashed the media.

“I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country's leaders to account,” Wallace said Sunday. “It's been a great ride.”

His announcement even took the guests on his show Sunday by surprise; they were not tipped off ahead of time. Fox said a series of rotating guest news anchors will take over for Wallace until a permanent host is named.

Wallace was one of a prominent triumvirate of straight news anchors at Fox who offered a contrast to popular opinion hosts such as Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Shepard Smith left in 2019 and is now doing a news show at CNBC. Bret Baier remains at Fox as host of a Washington-based evening news program.

There was a report from NPR this fall that Wallace and Baier had objected to Fox executives about some of the more strident opinion programming, particularly Carlson's documentary on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, "Patriot Purge," that aired on Fox's streaming service. Two Fox contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, citing that program in choosing to quit the network.

Wallace said that he wanted to “try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in."

In CNN's announcement, he said, "I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories.”

CNN said more details about Wallace's new role will be forthcoming.