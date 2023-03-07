Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired 'The Bear' dies

Nothing will be the same at Mr. Beef without his father, Zucchero said.

“There's going to be a huge ... void here,” he said. “I'm in shock... we act as if he's still here. That’s kind of how we’re going to maintain and persevere, is to act as if he’s going to come around the corner.”

Mr. Beef's doors stayed open after the elder Zucchero's unexpected passing, his son said.

“We didn’t take any time off" — which is what his dad would have wanted. For 44 years, “Mr. Beef was always open the hours it said it was open," Zucchero said.

The only exceptions: when “The Bear” was shooting, and this Saturday, when his father's burial and services will be held.

“He was a tough human being. He was tough, but he was also fair. He loved everyone,” Zucchero said.

The Italian beef legend was “elated” when Christopher Storer, creator of “The Bear” and a childhood friend of Christopher Zucchero, centered the show on his shop.

“He was very proud of that,” his son said.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

