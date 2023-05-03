Fossils or not? Nations split on how to meet climate goals

Al-Jaber acknowledged that time is running out to keep alive the agreed target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). Doing so would require global emissions to halve by 2030, sharply bending down the current upward curve of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Climate campaigners have expressed concern that technologies proposed for capturing fossil fuel emissions aren't tested at scale yet, and that such solutions could divert attention and resources away from effective alternatives such as renewable energy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used the meeting to announce that his country will provide an additional 2 billion euros to the Green Climate Fund for adaptation measures in developing countries. He appealed to other "traditional and possible new donors” to also increase their funding. The United States recently said it would commit $1 billion, while major emitters such as China are not contributing.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Credit: AP Credit: AP