Fortress-led group to buy UK's Morrisons for $8.7 billion

The deal comes as investment firms look for opportunities in Britain, where the country’s departure from the European Union and the COVID-19 pandemic have weighed on share prices. Just last month, Morrisons rejected an unsolicited offer of 5.5 billion pounds from New York-based Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, saying the bid undervalued the company.

The group led by Fortress, a New York-based private equity firm, agreed to pay 254 pence per share for Morrisons, 42% more than the shares were worth before the bid from Clayton Dubilier. The buyers also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments.