Fort Meade: Exercise ongoing, reports of shooting false

A call from a media outlet went through Fort Meade's Emergency Operations Center, where the exercise was conducted and the request was thought to be part of the exercise, Community Relations Chief Sherry Kuiper said in an email. As part of the exercise, they do get calls from people portraying the media to exercise their response, she said. It's not clear what prompted media outlets to call in the first place, Keiper said.

Reached by telephone after reports of a shooting that injured multiple people began circulating online, Fort Meade spokeswoman Angie Streets said there was an exercise ongoing but no actual shooting. One of the training exercises involved a shooting scenario and the reports may have stemmed from a miscommunication, she said.