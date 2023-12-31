Former Ugandan steeplechase Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat found fatally stabbed in Kenya

ELDORET, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya are investigating the slaying of three-time Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat, whose body was found with stab wounds inside his brother's car on Sunday morning, a local official said.

Kiplagat had been driving the car before his body was discovered in the vehicle on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town located 312 kilometers (163 miles) west of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, according to Stephen Okal, police commander from the nearby Moiben area.