Former Trump official Zinke eyes Montana's new US House seat

Zinke resigned from the Interior post in December 2018 amid several investigations that he said were politically motivated and that “created an unfortunate distraction” in fulfilling the agency's mission.

The investigations included a probe into his decision to reject a casino in Connecticut sought by two tribes. That later led a grand jury investigation on whether Zinke had lied to the Department of Justice about the rejection, according to the Washington Post.

There is no public court record of any federal charges being filed against him in the case. Several other investigations into Zinke concluded with no findings of wrongdoing.

Just four months out of office, he landed a more than $100,000-a-year post at a Nevada mining company, U.S. Gold Corp., and continues to serve on the company's board of directors, according to the company.