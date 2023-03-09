Former Trump official launches PAC urging DeSantis to run

Ken Cuccinelli, a former attorney general of Virginia, was a top official at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump's single term in office. He was a vehement defender of the administration's efforts to crack down on immigration, once suggesting that the inscription on the Statue of Liberty welcoming "huddled masses" of immigrants to American shores only referred to "people coming from Europe."

But Cuccinelli announced Thursday that rather than support Trump's third bid for the White House, he is launching Never Back Down PAC, a new political action committee that will support DeSantis' potential 2024 presidential run.