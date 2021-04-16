Former Temple U business dean indicted in rankings scandal

Defense lawyer Michael A. Schwartz said Porat “vigorously denies" the charges and has been cooperating with federal investigators.

“Dr. Porat dedicated forty years of his life to serving Temple University, first as a faculty member, and ultimately as dean of the Fox Business School, and he did so with distinction. He looks forward to defending himself against these charges and to clearing his name," Schwartz said in a statement.

According to the indictment, Porat ordered his staff to send inaccurate information about the program after learning that U.S. News & World Report lacked the resources to audit any of the data submitted by the schools. Two of them have also been charged in the case.

Porat served as dean from 1996 through 2018, eventually earning more than $600,000. He continues to receive more than $300,000 as a tenured professor, although he has not taught since 2018, the indictment said.