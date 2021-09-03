Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

In a statement coach Bill Belichick called Patten “an essential person and player in Patriots history.”

“It breaks my heart to hear of David’s tragic passing at such a young age,” Belichick said. “I am grateful to have coached David. He is an essential person and player in Patriots history, without whom we would not have been Super Bowl champions.”

Team owner Robert Kraft said he was “heartbroken."

“He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry," Kraft said. "David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl champion.”

Condolences also poured in across social media from several of Patten's former teammates.

“Rest in Power to my former teammate, one of the best men I’ve ever known,” former Patriots offensive lineman Damien Woody wrote.

Richard Seymour, who played alongside Patten for each of their three Super Bowl wins in New England, wrote on Twitter that he was “heartbroken.”

“Great man of God...lost for words,” Seymour said.

Caption FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2004, file photo, New England Patriots' Kevin Faulk (33) celebrates with David Patten (86) after Patten's touchdown reception against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Patten, who caught Tom Brady's first postseason touchdown to help the Patriots win their first Super Bowl, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thursday night, Sept. 3, 2021, outside of Columbia, S.C., Richard County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement. He was 47. Patten played 12 seasons in the NFL after signing as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 1997. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File) Credit: WINSLOW TOWNSON Credit: WINSLOW TOWNSON

