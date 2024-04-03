Spanish police detain ex-soccer federation head Rubiales on return to country amid corruption probe

Spanish police have detained former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on his return to the country amid an ongoing corruption probe
Updated 11 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police detained former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales on his return to the country amid an ongoing corruption probe, Spain's Civil Guard said Wednesday.

The Civil Guard said that Rubiales is being questioned by police at Madrid’s airport after he was detained on exiting the plane that brought him back home from the Dominican Republic.

Rubiales was returning to Spain amid a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Rubiales stepped down in September after causing an international scandal for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women's World Cup final. He is facing a trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Hermoso. He has denied any wrongdoing.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

