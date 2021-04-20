Former Oregon U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Furse dies at age 84

“Elizabeth Furse had a steadfast commitment to justice and civic engagement,” Portland State University President Stephen Percy said in a statement. “We will miss her contributions and guidance and we will always be grateful for her time representing Oregon and at Portland State.”

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said on Twitter that Furse worked “repairing the world to help Tribal communities, strengthen women’s health care and support vulnerable Americans everywhere. I’ll miss her tremendously.”

Furse, who was born a British citizen in Kenya when it was still a British colony, grew up mostly in South Africa and was active in the anti-apartheid movement when she was a young woman. She married a U.S. citizen and became a citizen after moving to the United States.

Furse is survived by her children, Amanda Briggs of Beaverton and John Briggs of Seattle, and by Platt, who was her second husband.