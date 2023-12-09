Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football.

Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media "Marcus Approved" in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii.

Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota.

He lines up as Oregon's replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

Gabriel is the most experienced and productive quarterback available in the portal for next season.

He threw for 6,828 yards and 55 touchdowns and ran for 18 scores the last two seasons with Oklahoma. He played his first three seasons at UCF, passing for 70 touchdowns. He has already started 50 games in his college career.

Other high-profile quarterbacks in the portal who are still uncommitted include Cameron Ward from Washington State; Kye McCord from Ohio State; Riley Leonard from Duke; Will Howard from Kansas State; Tyler Van Dyke from Miami and Dante Moore from UCLA.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

