Former Oklahoma St. teammates Gooch, Uihlein share LIV lead

Uihlein finished at No. 3 on the points list in LIV's inaugural season, and he was recruited to replace Gooch as part of the 4 Aces team captained by Dustin Johnson. He closed out the front nine with five birdies in a six-hole stretch before settling into a series of pars until his wild finish.

“The back nine was just tough. The greens got a little crusty,” Uihlein said. “I kept the ball in play, which is all you can really do around here.”

In the team competition, Howell's round helped carry the Crushers to a two-shot lead over 4 Aces.

Mayakoba held a PGA Tour event from 2007 until last November. Howell played that tournament 13 times with three top 10s, his best a tie for fourth in 2018.

“I've played this golf course many times. You just never get comfortable around it,” Howell said. “If you drive it well, you can play it. So we've got a tough day ahead of us.”

Johnson had to settle for a 71, taking a double bogey late in his round, and found himself six shots out of the lead.

Phil Mickelson made only one birdie in his round of 75 and was 14 shots behind after two rounds. The third and final round is Sunday.

