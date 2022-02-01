Hamburger icon
Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams is transferring to USC

FILE - Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. College football's traditional signing period, which starts Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, is now overshadowed by transfer moves and Williams is the most sought after player available. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following his former coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans.

Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media Tuesday, a video that included the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping.

Williams started seven games last season for Oklahoma and passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Riley left Oklahoma after the regular season to take the job at USC and when Williams entered the transfer portal in January, it was widely speculated that the Trojans would be his choice.

