Former NBA, NFL team owner, businessman Red McCombs dies

He twice owned the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and between those two ownership stints owned the league's Denver Nuggets and later the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.

In a statement, the Vikings expressed gratitude to McCombs and condolences to his family.

“Red embodied his famous ‘Purple Pride’ phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan” after selling his ownership of the team, according to the statement.

“While Red had a clear passion for sports, it was evident what he loved the most were his children and grandchildren,” the statement said.

Beginning as an automobile salesman in the early 1950s in Corpus Christi, Texas, he would later establish Red McCombs Automotive, a group of dealerships in San Antonio.

He later established McCombs Energy, an oil and gas industry company, and operated real estate and land development companies, cattle ranches and breeding operations. He also was a co-founder of Clear Channel Communications, which later became iHeartCommunications, Inc.

McCombs is survived by daughters Lynda McCombs, Marsha Shields and Connie McNab, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were not announced.