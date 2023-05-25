Former Mozambique finance minister loses last appeal, set for extradition to US over $2B scandal

He brought numerous court cases and appeals in an attempt to avoid extradition to the U.S.

Chang ran out of legal options in South Africa when the country's apex Constitutional Court denied applications from him and the Mozambican government to appeal against a lower court's ruling that he must be extradited to the U.S.

Chang and the Mozambican government were arguing that he should be extradited to Mozambique.

The Constitutional Court made the ruling on Wednesday and provided a copy of the judgment to the AP on Thursday. In its judgment, the court said permission to appeal against a ruling ordering Chang's extradition to the U.S. “must be refused” because there was a "lack of reasonable prospects of success.”

A Mozambican civil society group, the Forum de Monitoria do Orcamento (FMO), supported Chang's extradition to the U.S., arguing in court that he was unlikely to face real justice in his home country.

In December, several others accused in the scandal were convicted and sentenced in Mozambique. They included Ndambi Guebuza, the son of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza, who was sentenced to 12 years in jail for illegally receiving an estimated $33 million from the corrupt dealings.

Ten other people were found guilty on similar charges and were all sentenced to more than 10 years in jail.

South Africa's Department of Justice and Chang’s lawyers did not immediately respond to questions from the AP about when Chang might be extradited to the U.S.

In 2021, Swiss bank Credit Suisse agreed to pay at least $475 million to British and American authorities to settle allegations of bribery and kickbacks related to the bank's involvement in the loans.

___

