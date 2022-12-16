Former Kosovo rebel commander convicted of 1999 murder

Friday's judgment comes at a time of tense relations between Kosovo and its neighbor Serbia, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday demanding that Serb security forces return to the breakaway former Serbian province, despite warnings from the West that such calls are unlikely to be accepted and will only stoke tensions in that part of the Balkans.

Mustafa was arrested in 2020 in Kosovo and sent to the Netherlands to stand trial at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a branch of the country’s legal system set up specifically to deal with allegations of war crimes committed as ethnic Albanian rebels united in the Kosovo Liberation Army fought a bloody conflict to break away from Serbia in 1998-99.