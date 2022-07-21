Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede

“I did more than my predecessors to deal with the issues,” Netanyahu said, when pressed about warnings there were gaps in safety regulations before the event.

In last year's incident, hundreds of people bottlenecked in a narrow passageway descending the mountain, and a slippery slope caused people to stumble and fall. The resulting human avalanche killed 45 people and injured at least 150.

The site is believed to be the burial place of prominent second century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. The annual springtime celebrations are marked by the lighting of large bonfires, singing and dancing.

Last week, Israel Police Northern District Chief Shimon Lavi resigned, accepting responsibility for the disaster.

Netanyahu is currently leader of the opposition and hopes to regain the premiership as Israel heads into another election cycle, what will be the country's fifth election in just under four years.