Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says will testify to Congress

Bankman-Fried has said that he takes responsibility for FTX’s collapse and that he failed to grasp the amount of risk Bermuda-based FTX and Alameda were taking on across both businesses. One of the accusations made against Bankman-Fried is that he arranged for Alameda to use customers’ assets in FTX to place bets in the market. Bankman-Fried has said in public interviews that he did not “knowingly” co-mingle customers’ assets with Alameda.

Exchanges like FTX are supposed to segregate customers’ deposits from any bets they place in the markets. Other financial companies have gotten into trouble for misusing customers deposits, one example being MF Global roughly 10 years ago.

In a TV interview just over a week ago, Bankman-Fried said he largely believed the U.S. affiliate of FTX was entirely solvent and could start processing withdrawals at once. As for the rest of FTX, which was significantly larger than the U.S. division, he said the fate of customers’ funds were largely out of his control.

Bankman-Fried, who was once one of the richest people in the world on paper, now says he is getting by on a single credit card and likely has less than $100,000 to his name after FTX’s failure.

Waters has said that FTX's collapse had “harmed over one million people," and tweeted on Tuesday that if Bankman-Fried was not willing to testify that a subpoena was “definitely on the table.”