Former football player charged in Iowa hoops star's assault

Online court records did not list an attorney for Kron. Bohannon's attorney didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages.

An Iowa athletic department spokesman declined to comment, saying the matter wasn't connected to the university.

In a statement shortly after the incident, Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery said Bohannon was attacked by a person he didn't see coming at him.

“We were made aware of the incident immediately,” McCaffery said. “We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our No. 1 concern.”

Bohannon announced in April he would return to the Hawkeyes for his sixth season in 2021-22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes in 2020-21.

Bohannon is Iowa’s career leader in assists (639), 3-pointers made (364), free-throw percentage (.887) and games played (143). He ranks ninth in career scoring with 1,638 points.

Bohannon led the Hawkeyes last season with 80 3-pointers and 135 assists, and he was third in scoring at 10.6 points per game.

Kron played in 12 games in 2012 and tallied five tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack. In 2013, he earned Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honors, made 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles of a loss and two fumble recoveries.

___

