Former 'Family Feud' contestant Timothy Bliefnick guilty in wife's slaying

Timothy Bliefnick was arrested March 13, 12 days after his Quincy home was searched.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC's "Family Feud," KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.