Former employee fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 at linen company in Philadelphia suburb, police say

Authorities say a former employee armed with a handgun opened fire at a linen company in a Philadelphia suburb, killing two people and wounding three others
19 minutes ago
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A former employee armed with a handgun opened fire early Wednesday at a linen company in a Philadelphia suburb, killing two people and wounding three others, police said.

The shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester occurred around 8:30 a.m., and the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, Delaware County. District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said. The man was captured a short time later after a traffic stop in nearby Trainer. His name has not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The names of the victims have not been disclosed, but Stollsteimer said at least one victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Delaware County Linen is a linen-rental and laundry services company that has been in business since 1988, according to its website. It mainly serves restaurants, country clubs, hotels and other business in Pennsylvania and some neighboring states.

