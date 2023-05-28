X

Former Duke teammates Boutier, Maguire set for LPGA Match Play semifinal showdown

31 minutes ago
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Former Duke and Solheim Cup teammates Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire remained undefeated Saturday at Shadow Creek to set up a semifinal match in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play.

The third-seeded Boutier, from France, edged Ayaka Furue of Japan 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Maguire, from Ireland, held off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2.

In the other semifinal Sunday morning, Linn Grant of Sweden will face Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand. Grant beat Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 3 and 1, and Anannarukarn edged Carlota Ciganda of Spain 3 and 2.

The 29-year-old Boutier, a two-time European Solheim Cup player, won the LPGA Drive On Championship in March at Superstition Mountain in Arizona for her third LPGA Tour title. She topped Angel Yin 4 and 2 in the morning in the round of 16.

Maguire, 28, won the 2022 LPGA Drive On Championship in Florida for her lone LPGA Tour title. She beat Perrine Delacour 5 and 3 in the round of 16.

The eighth-seeded Grant is winless on the LPGA Tour. The 23-year-old Swede starred at Arizona State.

Anannarukarn, seeded 36th, won the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland for her only LPGA Tour title. She's also 23.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

