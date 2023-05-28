Former Duke teammates Boutier, Maguire set for LPGA Match Play semifinal showdown

The third-seeded Boutier, from France, edged Ayaka Furue of Japan 2 and 1 in the quarterfinals. The seventh-seeded Maguire, from Ireland, held off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2.

In the other semifinal Sunday morning, Linn Grant of Sweden will face Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand. Grant beat Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 3 and 1, and Anannarukarn edged Carlota Ciganda of Spain 3 and 2.