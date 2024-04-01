Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home at age 35

Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois. He played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts.

The Washington, D.C., native signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season's second game. He released a statement announcing his retirement after the game, saying that after multiple injuries and surgeries, "Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

Davis played in 121 games, intercepting 22 passes and returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of the Colts.

