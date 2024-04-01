Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home at age 35

Davis played for 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted 25th overall by the Dolphins in 2009 out of Illinois.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the Dolphins wrote in a statement on social media.

Davis played three seasons for Miami before being traded to Indianapolis just before the 2012 season. He played six seasons with the Colts. Team owner Jim Irsay offered his prayers to Davis' family in a statement and shared a photo of Davis in a Colts jersey on social media.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player," Irsay wrote.

The Colts also issued a statement saying they were devastated to hear of Davis' death.

“He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better teammate who carried a smile and positive energy every day,” the team said.

The Washington, D.C., native signed with the Buffalo Bills for 2018 but left the team at halftime of the season's second game. He released a statement announcing his retirement after the game, saying that after multiple injuries and surgeries, "Reality hit me fast and hard: I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”

The Bills said they were saddened to learn of Davis' death and that they were "thinking of his friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Davis played in 121 games, intercepting 22 passes and returning one for a touchdown. He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015 while a member of Indianapolis.

