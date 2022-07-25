Former Colombian soccer players to teach their skills in US

The daily camp, which is the first project of the new Alianza Sports, ends Friday in Albuquerque. New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval will also be involved.

Certain says he is working with companies to provide scholarships for the camp. Sessions are for 10-14-year-olds and the 15-20 age group.

Certain and his family fled Cali, Colombia, in 1999 after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) tried to kidnap him when he was 19.

Certain had an aunt in New Mexico and, after living in Miami for a while, the family moved to Albuquerque. Certain’s 11-year-old son, who plays soccer, inspired him to create the program.

During work trips to Colombia, Certain was able to contact the former players, some of whom already teach soccer and have helped create the program.

“We are very excited, really, we are very happy with everything that has been happening,” Valdés said from Colombia during a telephone interview. “It has not been an easy job, but I know that everyone who is part of it, and those who will go through this experience, will love it.”

Valdés hopes that young people learn not only soccer techniques but also values ​​such as discipline, respect, tolerance and teamwork.

“Getting involved in something in which everyone must go in the same direction helps develop skills that make you a better person,” Valdés said.

