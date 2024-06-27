Former Chinese defense minister expelled from ruling Communist Party over graft allegations

BEIJING (AP) — Former Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu was expelled from the ruling Communist Party and is being investigated for corruption and bribery, the official Xinhua news agency reported Thursday. Li was removed from office in October 2023 after disappearing from public view for almost two months.
