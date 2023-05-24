Former cast member of 'Basketball Wives LA' admits to 15 federal crimes

Brittish Williams, 33, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to five counts of misuse of a Social Security number, four counts of bank fraud, three counts of making false statements to the IRS and three counts of wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.

U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming said in a statement that the crimes “victimized taxpayers, banks, credit card companies, individuals and programs that were intended to help struggling businesses and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Fleming said federal prosecutors will seek reimbursement for the victims.