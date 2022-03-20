Former Arizona coach Sean Miller returning to Xavier

The NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations last year and the case is currently going through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Arizona issued a self-imposed postseason ban in 2019.

Miller became the third Wildcats coach to reach 300 wins with the program and went 302-109 in 12 seasons. Arizona reached the Elite Eight three times, won five Pac-12 regular-season titles and three Pac-12 Tournament titles under Miller.

But Arizona failed to reach the Final Four under Miller and had not won an NCAA Tournament game since reaching the Sweet 16 in 2017.

Miller didn't have to wait long for another shot, returning to a place he was once successful.

Miller was named Atlantic 10 coach of the year in 2008 after leading the Musketeers for a school-record 30 wins and to the Elite Eight. Xavier went to the Sweet 16 the following season.

“Amy and I are humbled to be returning to Xavier,” Miller said in a statement. “Xavier and the Big East Conference both hold special places in my heart. I enjoyed my experience competing at the highest level in the Big East as a player and have always dreamed of being a head coach in the best basketball league in the country. Xavier has always done things the right way.”

