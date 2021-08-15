springfield-news-sun logo
X

Forest fire forces Russia to evacuate 830 from summer camp

The scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)
Caption
The scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
Russian emergency officials say over 830 people have been evacuated from a summer camp in the southern Urals because of a forest fire raging just half a mile away

MOSCOW (AP) — A wildfire raging through a Russian forest forced over 830 people to flee from a summer camp in the southern Urals as the flames burned only 1 kilometer (half a mile) away, emergency authorities said Sunday.

A total of 750 children and 87 personnel were evacuated from the camp in the Bashkortostan republic, some 1,180 kilometers (730 miles) east of Moscow, Russia's Emergency Ministry said.

Firefighters were battling the blaze that prompted the evacuation.

Bashkortostan on Sunday was among five Russian regions most affected by the wildfires. According to Russia's aerial forest protection agency, Avialesookhrana, seven fires were burning in Bashkortostan, covering 1,293 hectares (3,195 acres).

Overall, 246 fires were raging Sunday in Russia across 4.4 million hectares (10.8 million acres), with the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, in northeastern Siberia accounting for the vast majority of them.

In recent years, Russia has recorded high temperatures that many scientists regard as a result of climate change. The hot weather coupled with the neglect of fire safety rules has caused a growing number of wildfires that authorities say have consumed 15 million acres this year in Russia.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change developments at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)
Caption
Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Credit: Vasily Kuper

The scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)
Caption
The scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)
Caption
Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)
Caption
Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)
Caption
Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)
Caption
Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. (AP Photo/Vasily Kuper)

Credit: Vasily Kuper

Credit: Vasily Kuper

In Other News
1
The Latest: German media appeal for help for local staff
2
Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
3
Powerful quake adds to Haiti's misery, killing at least 304
4
The Latest: Sri Lanka bans public gatherings as virus surges
5
Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top