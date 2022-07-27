Forecast: Scorching heat wave extended in US Northwest

Elsewhere, Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F (34.4 C). The heat spell was forecast to last into Saturday in western Washington as well.

Multnomah County, which includes Portland, said there has been an uptick in the number of people calling emergency services numbers and visiting emergency departments for heat-related symptoms.

“Emergency medical services responded to 361 calls Tuesday, about 25% higher than a typical summer day,” Multnomah County said in a statement, adding that “13 of those were heat-related.”

Emergency department visits “have remained elevated since Sunday,” the statement said. “In the past three days, hospitals have treated 13 people for heat illness, when they would normally expect to see two or three.”

People working or exercising outside, along with older people, were among those taken to emergency departments, the statement added.

People in Portland’s iconic food cart industry are among those who work outside. Many food trucks have shut down as sidewalks sizzle.

Rico Loverde, the chef and owner of the food cart Monster Smash Burgers, said the temperature inside his cart is generally 20 degrees hotter than the outdoor temperature, making it 120 degrees F inside his tiny business this week.

Loverde said he closes down if it reaches above 95 degrees F because his refrigerators overheat and shut down. Last week, even with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-90s, Loverde got heat stroke from working in his cart for hours, he said.

“It hurts, it definitely hurts. I still pay my employees when we’re closed like this because they have to pay the bills too, but for a small business it’s not good,” he said Tuesday.

Multnomah County said its four emergency overnight cooling shelters were at half capacity on Tuesday with 130 people spending the night. But anticipating more demand, officials have decided to expand capacity at the four sites to accommodate nearly 300 people. The overnight shelters will remain open at least through Friday morning.

An overnight cooling shelter provided relief on Tuesday for Rory Lidster, a veteran without housing who described the heat as “uncomfortable.” The 55-year-old said he has been living in a tent on the street for two weeks.

“I think these cooling shelters are a real good thing, that the elderly really need them and that all people really need them in this kind of heat,” Lidster said.

Portland officials have opened cooling centers in public buildings and installed misting stations in parks. TriMet, which operates public transportation in the Portland metro area, is offering free rides to cooling centers for passengers who cannot afford to pay.

Many libraries are extending their hours, staying open until 8 or 9 p.m. to allow people more time to cool off.

Most of Portland’s garbage companies began earlier pick-ups on Tuesday morning, starting as early as 4 a.m. to reduce drivers’ exposure to heat and health risks. The early rounds will likely continue through Friday morning.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions.

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

In response, Oregon passed a law requiring all new housing built after April 2024 to have air conditioning installed in at least one room. The law already prohibits landlords in most cases from restricting tenants from installing cooling devices in their rental units.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during a 2021 heat wave that hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were elderly and lived alone.

Officials in Seattle and Portland have issued air quality advisories from Tuesday expected to last through Saturday, warning that smog may reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Further south, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Wednesday for western Nevada and northeast California that is set to last from the late Thursday morning until Saturday night. Across the region, near record daytime high temperatures will range from 99 to 104 degrees F (37.22 to 40 C).

AP reporter Gillian Flaccus and AP photographer Craig Mitchelldyer contributed from Portland, Oregon, and AP reporter Gabe Stern contributed from Carson City, Nevada.

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

William Nonluecha, foreground, and his friends sit in the shade, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore., as a heat wave envelopes the Pacific Northwest. Nonluecha, who lives in a tent, says the heat becomes unbearable inside it when temperatures rise and he stays cool by going to public libraries and riding public transit. "I got a flier yesterday … about the cooling shelter but it was too late," Nonluecha says. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Jalen Askari, 7, right, plugs his nose as he falls into the pool he is playing in with his siblings, from left, Amari, 5, Bella, 2, and DJ, 10, in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees F (37.8 C) on Tuesday and wide swaths of western Oregon and Washington are predicted to be well above historic averages throughout the week. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Jesse Moore cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees F (37.8 C) on Tuesday and wide swaths of western Oregon and Washington are predicted to be well above historic averages throughout the week. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Brian Gadzuk, 56, clears out the trunk of his Jeep to make space for a new air conditioning unit in the parking lot of McLendon Hardware in Renton, Wash., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. (Kori Suzuki/The Seattle Times via AP)

Stacks of air conditioners, fans and other cooling equipment line the entrance of McLendon Hardware in Renton, Wash., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. (Kori Suzuki/The Seattle Times via AP)

Maggy Johnston, ARCHES outreach coordinator, fills water bottles with Gatorade for houseless individuals during a heat wave in Salem, Ore., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP)

Cynthia Berry, an ARCHES program coordinator, hands out water, Gatorade and sunscreen to Tesla Burr, left, and Laurie Schaven at Geer Park during a heat wave in Salem, Ore., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency across much of the state, warning the extreme temperatures may cause utility outages and transportation disruptions. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP)

Judy, left, and Merlyn Webber sit out in front of their home at Mobile Estates on Southeast Division Street in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Merlyn Webber, who was struggling with his psoriasis, said he misplaced the tools to fix his fan (shown in the foreground). (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning up trash on his bicycle in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Combined Shape Caption Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning up trash on his bicycle in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Combined Shape Caption Matthew Carr cools off in the Salmon Street Springs fountain before returning to work cleaning up trash on his bicycle in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Rory Lidster, 55, brings in his belongings after checking into a cooling center in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees F (37.8 C) on Tuesday and wide swaths of western Oregon and Washington are predicted to be well above historic averages throughout the week. "I think these cooling shelters are a real good thing, that the elderly really need them and that all people really need them in this kind of heat," Lidster said. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Beds are laid out in a cooling center at the Charles Jordan Community Center in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees F (37.8 C) on Tuesday and wide swaths of western Oregon and Washington are predicted to be well above historic averages throughout the week. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Maggy Johnston, ARCHES outreach coordinator, squeezes water on a man's head during a heat wave with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Brian Hayes/Statesman-Journal via AP)

William Nonluecha, center, and Mel Taylor, right, share cigarettes and water with another friend who lives on the street on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, as they seek shade during a heat wave in Portland, Ore. Taylor, who recently got into transitional housing with air conditioning, recalls how another homeless person died inside a tent near him during a record-breaking heat wave last summer. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Rico Loverde, chef and owner of the food cart Monster Smash Burgers, stands inside his broiling food cart in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)