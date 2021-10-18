Ford to make electric power units in northwest England

The carmaker said Monday that the Halewood plant would begin producing the power units, which replace the engine and transmission used in internal combustion engines, by mid-2024. Capacity is planned to be around 250,000 units a year.

Ford said the investment includes support from the British government, though it did not specify the amount. Ford is one of the U.K.’s largest exporters, shipping engines and transmissions from its plants to more than 15 countries on six continents.